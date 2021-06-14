Chinese Embassy in UK Expresses Protest Over Criticism in G7 Statement

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) China expresses its strong protest over the criticism against it in the statement made by the Group of Seven (G7) after the UK summit, the Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom said on Monday.

After the summit in Cornwall from June 11-13, G7 leaders issued a final statement where they said they would cooperate with China on issues of shared interest but counter Beijing on some other issues, such as the alleged violation of human rights in Hong Kong and the Uighur issue in Xinjiang.

"The G7 statement contains distorted facts about the situation in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The truth is presented as false, and China is intentionally vilified. This is a gross interference in China's internal affairs and a serious violation of basic principles of international relations," the embassy said, going on to convey Beijing's "extreme discontent and strong protest.

With COVID-19 still ravaging world economy and aggravating other global issues, such as climate change, the international community needs unity and cooperation rather than power politics by a small group of countries creating unnecessary confrontation, the Chinese embassy said.

"We strongly urge the United States and other G7 members to respect the facts, stop slandering China, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and and stop undermining China's interests," the statement read.

G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The summit in Cornwall was also attended by the leaders of the European Union and several guest nations, such as South Korea and South Africa.