UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested In Diplomatic War With United States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 02:00 AM

Chinese Foreign Minister Says Beijing Not Interested in Diplomatic War With United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Beijing is not interested in a diplomatic war with Washington although China stands ready to defend itself if necessary, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the state-run Xinhua news agency on Wednesday.

"China has no intention to fight a diplomatic war with the US as it will only hurt the interests of the two peoples even more. Starting a diplomatic war does not prove the strength of the US. Quite to the contrary, it only exposes the increasing lack of confidence of the US," Wang said during an interview, a video of which was posted on the agency's social media channels.

The foreign minister added that should the US take steps to stoke a diplomatic conflict, China will be ready to respond.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated in recent weeks, after the US authorities ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate general in the city of Houston in late July, citing alleged spying and interference efforts.

In response, the Chinese authorities on July 24 ordered the US consulate general in Chengdu. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called this decision a legal and relevant reply to Washington's actions. 

Related Topics

China Washington Social Media Chengdu Beijing Stoke Houston July

Recent Stories

NCM issues poor horizontal visibility warning unti ..

6 minutes ago

Ajman Souq fire brought under control, no casualti ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

2 hours ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

1 hour ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.