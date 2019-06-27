Chinese-funded automaker launches global all-electric product platform

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese-funded electric car producer Karma Automotive launched a new global all-electric product platform at its headquarters in Irvine, Southern California

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese-funded electric car producer Karma Automotive launched a new global all-electric product platform at its headquarters in Irvine, Southern California.

The platform, dubbed "e-Klipse," encompasses a full product strategy covering several all-electric products. It is designed to be a multi-variant, global battery electric vehicle platform, according to the company.

The company is based in Irvine with manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley, California. It is owned by Chinese automotive supply company Wanxiang Group.

"We have given some unique Karma flavor to the word, with 'e' symbolizing 'electric' and 'K' for Karma. The name e-Klipse has a deep meaning to the Karma team -- something that will unify and inspire us in pursuit of a common goal of continuing our momentum and creating a long-term future for our company," said Karma CEO Lance Zhou.

Founded in 2014 and employing nearly 1,000 people worldwide, the automobile company is committed to elevating luxury mobility experience for its customers as well as drawing on global relationships and technology partners to achieve the goal.