Chinese, Indonesian FMs hold phone conversation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the latter's request

25th May, 2022

During the conversation, the two sides focused on exchanging views on the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Bali, and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination to promote the success of the summit.

China firmly supports Indonesia in hosting a successful G20 Summit, said Wang, adding that since the beginning of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have had two phone conversations and reached important consensus.

As global governance has entered the "Asian moment," Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia will host important multilateral conferences respectively, and China is also preparing for the BRICS Leaders' Meeting, he said.

China fully supports and actively echoes the recent joint statement issued by the three countries, which has sent a unified voice for Asia to strengthen solidarity and jointly meet challenges, said Wang, calling on Asian countries to play an active role in peaceful and stable development of the region and the world at large in the face of the turbulent international situation.

President Joko Widodo has reiterated that since its inception, the G20 has been an economic forum, not a political one, and China fully agrees with him on this point, said Wang.

Noting that the UN Security Council is the right platform for discussing political and security issues, Wang said the G20 should stick to its focus on macroeconomic policy coordination and fulfill its due missions.

China firmly supports Indonesia in exercising the G20 rotating presidency, removing interference to achieve goals set in the agenda and steering the G20 toward the right direction, which also meets the common expectations of the overwhelming majority of G20 members and the international community, Wang added.