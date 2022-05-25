UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Indonesian FMs Hold Phone Conversation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 02:08 PM

Chinese, Indonesian FMs hold phone conversation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the latter's request

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the latter's request.

During the conversation, the two sides focused on exchanging views on the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in Bali, and agreed to strengthen communication and coordination to promote the success of the summit.

China firmly supports Indonesia in hosting a successful G20 Summit, said Wang, adding that since the beginning of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have had two phone conversations and reached important consensus.

As global governance has entered the "Asian moment," Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia will host important multilateral conferences respectively, and China is also preparing for the BRICS Leaders' Meeting, he said.

China fully supports and actively echoes the recent joint statement issued by the three countries, which has sent a unified voice for Asia to strengthen solidarity and jointly meet challenges, said Wang, calling on Asian countries to play an active role in peaceful and stable development of the region and the world at large in the face of the turbulent international situation.

President Joko Widodo has reiterated that since its inception, the G20 has been an economic forum, not a political one, and China fully agrees with him on this point, said Wang.

Noting that the UN Security Council is the right platform for discussing political and security issues, Wang said the G20 should stick to its focus on macroeconomic policy coordination and fulfill its due missions.

China firmly supports Indonesia in exercising the G20 rotating presidency, removing interference to achieve goals set in the agenda and steering the G20 toward the right direction, which also meets the common expectations of the overwhelming majority of G20 members and the international community, Wang added.

Related Topics

World Thailand United Nations China Indonesia Cambodia Joko Widodo Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PM confident Pak-UK ESD to deepen mutually benefic ..

PM confident Pak-UK ESD to deepen mutually beneficial engagement

1 minute ago
 Long March: No reconciliation with armed group thr ..

Long March: No reconciliation with armed group threatening constitutional govern ..

1 minute ago
 N. Korea Registers Over 155,000 New Fever Cases, T ..

N. Korea Registers Over 155,000 New Fever Cases, Total Toll Surpasses 3Mln - Sta ..

1 minute ago
 PM grieves over death of veteran journalist Talat ..

PM grieves over death of veteran journalist Talat Aslam

25 minutes ago
 Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns a ..

Pope 'heartbroken' over Texas shooting, condemns arms trade

25 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Considering Exchange of Medvedchuk - Ru ..

Moscow Not Considering Exchange of Medvedchuk - Russian Foreign Ministry

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.