UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Find Fossil Of New Marine Reptile With " Incredibly Long" Tail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Chinese scientists find fossil of new marine reptile with " incredibly long" tail

Chinese scientists have discovered a fossil of a new species of marine reptiles known as a pachypleurosaur, dating back 244 million years, with the longest tail ever seen for its kind, indicating it may have been an exceptional swimmer

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Chinese scientists have discovered a fossil of a new species of marine reptiles known as a pachypleurosaur, dating back 244 million years, with the longest tail ever seen for its kind, indicating it may have been an exceptional swimmer.

The pachypleurosaurs were a group of small to medium-sized, lizard-like marine reptiles from the early to middle Triassic Period, and the new species has been named Honghesaurus after the discovery site Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

At 25.4 cm, the tail made up more than half the length of the creature, estimated at 47.1 cm. Scientists found it had a total of 121 vertebrae, including 69 caudal, or tail, vertebrae, beating the previous record of 58 caudal vertebrae in other pachypleurosaurs.

Researchers from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology under the Chinese academy of Sciences found the fossil in southwest China's Yunnan Province last year.

"It was shaped like an aquatic lizard with a long trunk, but its super-long tail was much longer than other parts of its body," said lead researcher Xu Guanghui.

Most pachypleurosaurs were small with a maximum length rarely exceeding 50 cm. The long trunk associated with an incredibly long tail could provide the reptile the advantage of maneuverability and energy efficiency for swimming, Xu noted in the study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports last week.

Apart from providing new insights into the ecological adaption of this reptile group, the discovery was also the oldest fossil evidence of the pachypleurosaurid marine reptile species in China.

The first named marine reptile discovered in China was also a pachypleurosaur, namely Keichousaurus, found in 1957.

Co-author Zhao Lijun, researcher at Zhejiang Museum of Natural History, said the long-tailed Honghesaurus is 4 million years older than the Keichousaurus, and more closely related to the pachypleurosaurids found in Europe, representing the oldest record of this family in China.

Related Topics

Europe China Lead SITE May Family From Million

Recent Stories

Amid reports of likely nuke test by North, South K ..

Amid reports of likely nuke test by North, South Korean president calls security ..

8 minutes ago
 Smart city project inaugurated in Jarranwala

Smart city project inaugurated in Jarranwala

8 minutes ago
 Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh shot dead ..

Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh shot dead by Israeli troops

16 minutes ago
 Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gag ..

Inauguration of South Ossetian President-Elect Gagloev Will Take Place After May ..

12 minutes ago
 Libyan Prime Minister Bashagha Announces Reopening ..

Libyan Prime Minister Bashagha Announces Reopening of Oil Fields, Ports

12 minutes ago
 BRICS countries mull pandemic early warning system ..

BRICS countries mull pandemic early warning system

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.