Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cope With Coronavirus Crisis - Lawmaker

Doctors and experts from China, the United Arab Emirates and some other countries are doing their utmost to help Serbia deal with the coronavirus outbreak, Belgrade Parliamentarian Draginja Vlk told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020)

"The Chinese experts sent to Serbia by Chinese President Xi have been in Serbia for ten days," Vlk said. "They help us because they are doctors and experts who managed to cope with the pandemic in their country. China, the UAE and some other countries are doing their best to help Serbia in the struggle, and we are very grateful to them.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in China in December but the country's authorities were able to implement measures to contain the spread of the virus and have successfully flattened the curve.

To date, Serbia has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil and 31 fatalities.

Russia's defense ministry on Friday said aerospace forces will deliver medical and protective equipment to Serbia and send 87 military doctors and virologists.