(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the next summit of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled to take place on October 15 in the Uzbek capital city of Tashkent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the next summit of foreign ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is scheduled to take place on October 15 in the Uzbek capital city of Tashkent.

Lavrov spoke at a press conference following a meeting of the CIS foreign ministers earlier in the day, where they discussed the results of cooperation over the past year and plans for the coming year.

"We have planned to hold a regular meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Tashkent on October 15," Lavrov said.

According to the Russian minister, the upcoming meeting's agenda will include some of the issues discussed by his counterparts and himself at the meeting earlier in the day, including those involving integration around culture, humanitarian affairs, education, youth affairs, tourism, defense and security, as well cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

Lavrov said some of these issues were to be submitted to the Council of CIS Heads of State, which is scheduled to convene in Tashkent a day after the foreign ministers' meeting, on October 16.

The CIS countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.