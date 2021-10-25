CIS Observers Praise Uzbek Presidential Election as Open, Democratic

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The presidential election in Uzbekistan was open and democratic, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, who headed the CIS observer mission, said on Monday.

The presidential election, held on Sunday, was recognized valid, as the voter passed the 33% threshold.

"The election was even more open and democratic," Levedev said at a briefing in the election commission's press center.