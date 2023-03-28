The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly said on Tuesday she is "worried" about China's ability to use US-based TikTok users' data to influence the country's public

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly said on Tuesday she is "worried" about China's ability to use US-based TikTok users' data to influence the country's public.

"I have serious concerns, particularly given some of the capabilities that China has like TikTok, to able to use their data, the data that they have collected from us, capabilities to be able to influence the American public," Easterly said while testifying at a Budget Hearing.

Easterly added that CISA is working on amplifying the "trusted voices" of local officials, notably by providing them with all available resources to ensure the public has confidence in the elections.

CISA's Director added that such interference does not only come from China, pointing out attempts made both by Russia and Iran.

Additionally, Easterly said she considers as a potential threat everything that might be under the control of a foreign opponent, which includes TikTok, nonetheless noting that beyond the social media app, the government should be wary of any Chinese technologies used in US critical infrastructure and supply chains.

Moreover, Easterly responded positively when questioned on whether she would be in favour of a nationwide ban on TikTok. "I would be. I don't know if that is implementable," she said.

In early March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.