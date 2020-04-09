UrduPoint.com
City On Chinese Side Of Russian Border To Transform Office Building Into COVID-19 Hospital

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The authorities in the Chinese southeastern city of Suifenhe, which has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases imported from neighboring Russia, have decided to transform an office building into a hospital for the coronavirus patients, the city government said on Thursday.

According to the government's website, the authorities decided to establish the specialized hospital in a 13-storey administrative building.

According to preliminary estimates, the hospital will be able to accommodate 600 beds and will open on Saturday. At least 400 doctors will work at the facility.

After air traffic between Russia and China was suspended, many Chinese nationals remaining in Russia have been trying to return home via checkpoints in the Heilongjiang province, where Suifenhe is located. According to the latest data, 127 imported cases of the disease have been registered in the province. There are also 154 asymptomatic carriers, all of them citizens of China.

In response to the growing number of imported cases in the city, the Chinese authorities decided to lock down all residential buildings there and temporarily close the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint to passenger traffic.

