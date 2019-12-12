UrduPoint.com
Clashes Between Followers Of Shia Parties, Police Taking Place In Downtown Beirut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:10 AM

Clashes Between Followers of Shia Parties, Police Taking Place in Downtown Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Lebanese police are clashing on Thursday with followers of the Shia parties, trying to prevent them from coming to the squares of Downtown Beirut, occupied by peaceful protesters, eyewitnesses told Sputnik from the site.

"The clashes between followers of the Hezbollah [movement], the Amal Movement and police are taking place on the Ring Bridge near the Martyr's Square and the Riad Al Solh Square. Police are using tear gas to prevent aggressive groups from access to peaceful demonstrators. Followers of the Shia parties are throwing stones to police officers," the eyewitnesses said.

Some Lebanese media also report that Shia activists were throwing Molotov cocktails at police officers.

That is not the first attempt of Shia activists to attack opposition demonstrators, whose camps were set on fire and looted.

The protests in Lebanon began on October 17 after the government said it would introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.

