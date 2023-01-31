Clashes Between Palestinians, Israeli Soldiers Occur in East Jerusalem - Reports

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers have occurred in Jabel Mukaber, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in southern East Jerusalem, Palestinian media reported on Tuesday

GAZA STRIP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers have occurred in Jabel Mukaber, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood in southern East Jerusalem, Palestinian media reported on Tuesday.

The clashes are taking place amid local residents' strikes against the right-wing policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government which they count as discrimination against Arab citizens of Israel, the Ma'an news agency said.

Residents of Jabel Mukaber went on a general strike and closed the entrance to the quarter after the Israeli authorities decided to demolish dozens of houses in the district area under the pretext that they were built without a permit, the agency reported.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israelis were also reported in the district of Khan al-Ahmar of the Jerusalem Governorate of the West Bank.

The media outlet did not report the scale of the clashes or whether they resulted in any injuries.

The heightened tensions come after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin killed nine Palestinians and injured 20 others on January 26, in the deadliest single day in the territory in years. Israel claims to have neutralized Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks. The next day, seven Israelis were killed in a suspected terrorist shooting in Jerusalem, and another two in a shooting the day after that. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the attacks.