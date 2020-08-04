Classified Data Stolen From Personal Email of Former UK Trade Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Hackers got access to classified documents concerning US-UK trade talks as a result of security breaches in the personal email account of former British trade minister Liam Fox, The Guardian reports.

"What shocks me is using insecure personal email accounts for sensitive, classified government business. This a very serious breach of national security and should be a criminal offence," Chris Bryant, a member of parliament from the Labour party and former Foreign Office minister, said as quoted by The Guardian on Monday.

Police are now investigating the security breaches, which occurred last year. It is not yet clear which email account was hacked exactly, a spokesman for the former minister told The Guardian.

The stolen 451-page dossier of emails was posted on the Reddit platform and ended up in the hands of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, according to The Guardian, which alleges that "Russian actors" are behind the hacking.

In July, the UK unveiled several anti-Russia claims with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab telling the parliament that Russian actors "almost certainly" tried to interfere in the country's 2019 election through leaking documents on US-UK trade talks. Russia has repeatedly refuted all allegations regarding Moscow's alleged meddling in elections.