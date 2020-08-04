UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Classified Data Stolen From Personal Email Of Former UK Trade Minister - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:20 AM

Classified Data Stolen From Personal Email of Former UK Trade Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Hackers got access to classified documents concerning US-UK trade talks as a result of security breaches in the personal email account of former British trade minister Liam Fox, The Guardian reports.

"What shocks me is using insecure personal email accounts for sensitive, classified government business. This a very serious breach of national security and should be a criminal offence," Chris Bryant, a member of parliament from the Labour party and former Foreign Office minister, said as quoted by The Guardian on Monday.

Police are now investigating the security breaches, which occurred last year. It is not yet clear which email account was hacked exactly, a spokesman for the former minister told The Guardian.

The stolen 451-page dossier of emails was posted on the Reddit platform and ended up in the hands of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, according to The Guardian, which alleges that "Russian actors" are behind the hacking.

In July, the UK unveiled several anti-Russia claims with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab telling the parliament that Russian actors "almost certainly" tried to interfere in the country's 2019 election through leaking documents on US-UK trade talks. Russia has repeatedly refuted all allegations regarding Moscow's alleged meddling in elections.

Related Topics

Election Foreign Office Business Moscow Russia Parliament United Kingdom July Criminals 2019 All From Government Labour Hacking

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review lates ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Iraqi FM exchange Eid Al-Adha ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM exchange Eid Al ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Algerian FM exchange Eid Al-Ad ..

6 hours ago

Ministers of economy, foreign trade, entrepreneurs ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Moroccan FM review enhancing b ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.