Climate activist Greta Thunberg nears New York on yacht

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was due to sail into a New York harbor Wednesday after a 15-day journey crossing the Atlantic in a zero-carbon yacht.

"Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead," the 16-year-old tweeted early Wednesday alongside a dark, blurry photo of lights in the distance.

She later wrote on Twitter that her yacht had anchored off the entertainment district of Coney Island in Brooklyn to clear customs and immigration.

Thunberg is expected to dock at Manhattan's North Cove Marina near the World Trade Center around 2:15 pm (1815 GMT), according to a spokesperson.

She will make brief remarks before answering questions from journalists, the spokesperson added.

Thunberg is sailing to New York to attend a UN summit on zero emissions next month after refusing to fly there because of the carbon emissions caused by planes.

She was offered a ride on the Malizia II racing yacht skippered by Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Monaco's Princess Caroline, and German round-the-world sailor Boris Herrmann.