UrduPoint.com

CNBC Chief Mark Hoffman Stepping Down On September 12 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 08:20 PM

CNBC Chief Mark Hoffman Stepping Down on September 12 - Reports

Mark Hoffman, president and chairman of business news outlet CNBC, will step down from his position at the organization on September 12 after having served in various roles there since 1997, CNBC reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Mark Hoffman, president and chairman of business news outlet CNBC, will step down from his position at the organization on September 12 after having served in various roles there since 1997, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

Hoffman announced that he will be leaving of his own accord on September 12 after having served as president of CNBC since 2005 and chairman since 2015, the report said.

Hoffman will continue work as an advisor while current NBCUniversal advertising director KC Sullivan transitions into the role of CNBC president, the report added.

NBCUniversal in May 2020 also hired Cesar Conde to bring centralized leadership to NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC, the report said.

"Mark has overseen the steady continued growth of CNBC as the world's #1 business and money news brand," Conde said in a statement to employees. "No business news organization comes close to the reach and influence of CNBC, a true testament to Mark's leadership."

Hoffman increased the profitability of CNBC in 16 of his 17 years at the organization's helm, making the outlet one of NBCUniversal's most consistently profitable assets despite a steady decline in US cable television subscriptions over recent years, according to the statement.

CNBC ranked top among all business news platforms for 29 straight years in reaching viewers who make more than $125,000 annually, the report said, citing Ipsos surveys.

Related Topics

World Business Money May September 2015 2020 TV All From Top

Recent Stories

Van Dijk says Nunez must 'control himself' after L ..

Van Dijk says Nunez must 'control himself' after Liverpool red card

49 seconds ago
 South Africa skipper Elgar sick of 'Bazball' talk ..

South Africa skipper Elgar sick of 'Bazball' talk ahead of England Tests

51 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown program

54 seconds ago
 Election defeat looms for Trump's biggest Republic ..

Election defeat looms for Trump's biggest Republican critic

56 seconds ago
 Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead ..

Berlin Mayor Plans to Cut Energy Use by 10% Ahead of Winter

5 minutes ago
 PNS Taimur visits Sri Lanka, takes part in Lion St ..

PNS Taimur visits Sri Lanka, takes part in Lion Star naval exercise

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.