CNN Fires 3 Employees Who Come to Office Unvaccinated - Senior Reporter

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) CNN has fired three employees for coming to the company's offices without being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and postponed employees return to the office to the middle of October, senior media reporter Oliver Darcy said on Thursday.

"[CNN President] Jeff Zucker adds in his memo to CNN staff: 'In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated.

All three have been terminated. Let me be clear - we have a zero-tolerance policy on this,'" Darcy said via Twitter.

Zucker's memorandum to CNN staff cited by Darcy notes that it was a hard decision to move the reopening date from September 7 to mid-October and asks CNN staff to stay tuned for updates.

Tech giant Apple made a similar decision in July when it announced that it was postponing its offices reopening to October amid the increase in coronavirus cases.