Coalition Forces Down Drone Fired by Houthi Rebels Toward Saudi Arabia - Spokesman

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Joint forces of the Saudi-led coalition have intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle loaded with explosives and launched by the Shia rebel Houthi movement in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman said on Thursday.

"The Houthi militias continue to violate the Stockholm agreement and the ceasefire in Hudaydah, as well as to use the province as a site for launching hostilities and terrorist operations," Col. Turki al-Maliki said, as quoted by state news agency SPA.

According to al-Maliki, such actions pose a major threat to the regional and international security, as well as undermine political efforts to implement the 2018 Stockholm peace treaty, under which the warring parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port of Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

The spokesman reiterated the coalition's support to the efforts of UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country, and also said that the alliance's forces would "continue to take appropriate measures to cope with these hostile acts in line with humanitarian international law."

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over five years now.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.