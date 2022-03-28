'CODA' Wins Best Picture Oscar, Best Actress Goes to Jessica Chastain

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Sian Heder's "CODA," a drama film about a young girl who is the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Best Picture Oscar at the 94th academy Awards.

The Best Actress award went to Jessica Chastain on Sunday, for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Spanish production "The Windshield Wiper" got the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film, while Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My car" won Best International Feature, becoming the second Japanese movie ever to win an Oscar in this category.