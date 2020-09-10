Cognitive Pilot Tech Company to Create AI Systems for Driverless Trams in China

The Russian-based Cognitive Pilot company specializing in the development of software and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will create AI-based computer vision systems for driverless trams in China, the company said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian-based Cognitive Pilot company specializing in the development of software and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will create AI-based computer vision systems for driverless trams in China, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement for the project was signed by Cognitive Pilot and the Shanghai Fuxin Intelligent Transportation Solutions company (FITSCO). The joint project will include research and development, testing and commercialization.

"The first stages of the project will result in the development of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) based on artificial intelligence.

In the absence of a proper response from the driver, the tram automatically adjusts its speed and stops in front of an obstacle. During all upcoming tests, the tram driver will still be in the cab but will act as a safety controller," the company said.

Commenting on the project to Sputnik, the company said it intended to complete the main development phase by the end of 2021.

The two companies have launched a joint project on developing the ADAS for trams in China in the spring. The system is expected to reduce the number of accidents involving public transport and minimize risks related to the human factor.