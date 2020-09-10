UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cognitive Pilot Tech Company To Create AI Systems For Driverless Trams In China

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Cognitive Pilot Tech Company to Create AI Systems for Driverless Trams in China

The Russian-based Cognitive Pilot company specializing in the development of software and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will create AI-based computer vision systems for driverless trams in China, the company said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Russian-based Cognitive Pilot company specializing in the development of software and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will create AI-based computer vision systems for driverless trams in China, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement for the project was signed by Cognitive Pilot and the Shanghai Fuxin Intelligent Transportation Solutions company (FITSCO). The joint project will include research and development, testing and commercialization.

"The first stages of the project will result in the development of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) based on artificial intelligence.

In the absence of a proper response from the driver, the tram automatically adjusts its speed and stops in front of an obstacle. During all upcoming tests, the tram driver will still be in the cab but will act as a safety controller," the company said.

Commenting on the project to Sputnik, the company said it intended to complete the main development phase by the end of 2021.

The two companies have launched a joint project on developing the ADAS for trams in China in the spring. The system is expected to reduce the number of accidents involving public transport and minimize risks related to the human factor.

Related Topics

China Company Driver Fuxin Shanghai All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

1 minute ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

1 minute ago

Georgian Prime Minister Announces Beginning of Sec ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 10 Sep 2020

3 minutes ago

Govt planning uniform sales tax among provinces: P ..

3 minutes ago

Peaceful observance of Muharram due to untiring ef ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.