BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Colombia has risen by 648 over the past day to 100,582 people, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said the overall number of cases increased by 23,239 over the past 24 hours to 3,968,405.

A total of 3,685,947 people have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.