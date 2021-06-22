UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:50 AM

Colombia's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Colombia has risen by 648 over the past day to 100,582 people, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

It said the overall number of cases increased by 23,239 over the past 24 hours to 3,968,405.

A total of 3,685,947 people have recovered from the disease, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Colombia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

4 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

4 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

4 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

4 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

5 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.