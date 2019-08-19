UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commercial Press Offers Nearly 60,000 Digital Books

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:27 PM

Commercial Press offers nearly 60,000 digital books

The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, on Monday launched a digital service platform offering readers access to nearly 60,000 books online

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, on Monday launched a digital service platform offering readers access to nearly 60,000 books online.

The platform offers a variety of services ranging from news releases, reading and drawing knowledge graphs for students, scholars and public readers.

More than 20,000 of the books on the platform are rare books published by the publishing house between 1897 and 1949 and 1,300 books are in visual or audio forms.

The platform also provides services including counseling, publication, purchase and sale for other users in the industrial chain.

Related Topics

China Sale Reading From

Recent Stories

Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Arrives in Court ..

4 minutes ago

Russian visit Hokkaido ahead of joint economic pro ..

4 minutes ago

Netanyahu Holding Talks With Ukrainian President i ..

4 minutes ago

Christmas in PH now within reach with Cebu Pacific ..

28 minutes ago

Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

11 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Warns of Limited Traffic ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.