Commercial Press offers nearly 60,000 digital books

(@imziishan)

The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, on Monday launched a digital service platform offering readers access to nearly 60,000 books online

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Commercial Press, a leading publishing house in China, on Monday launched a digital service platform offering readers access to nearly 60,000 books online.

The platform offers a variety of services ranging from news releases, reading and drawing knowledge graphs for students, scholars and public readers.

More than 20,000 of the books on the platform are rare books published by the publishing house between 1897 and 1949 and 1,300 books are in visual or audio forms.

The platform also provides services including counseling, publication, purchase and sale for other users in the industrial chain.