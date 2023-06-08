UrduPoint.com

Conclusion Of The Second Ministerial Conference For Social Development Of The OIC Member States

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OIC Member States

The Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on June 5-6, 2023, was concluded in Cairo

The Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held on June 5-6, 2023, was concluded in Cairo.

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, stressed that the results of the conference would contribute effectively to the development of mechanisms of Islamic solidarity in various fields of social development.
Mr. Taha stressed that the resolution adopted by the conference aimed at addressing challenges facing the Islamic world and discussing ways to support the groups concerned in order to alleviate their hardships.

He pointed out that this commitment stemmed from the values of Islam, which attached special importance to social issues and fields, especially those related to empowering the institution of marriage and the family, preserving their values, child welfare issues, social security for older persons, and protecting people with special needs.

The conference adopted an omnibus resolution on relevant social issues, as well as the Cairo Declaration and the People with Disabilities.

