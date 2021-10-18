UrduPoint.com

Congo Steps Up Vaccinations To Contain Third Covid Wave

Congo steps up vaccinations to contain third Covid wave

The Republic of Congo on Monday announced a 45-day programme to battle a third coronavirus wave, including vaccinating at least 750,000 people

The Republic of Congo on Monday announced a 45-day programme to battle a third coronavirus wave, including vaccinating at least 750,000 people.

The Central African country, also known as Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from the far larger Democratic Republic of Congo, has seen Covid-19 deaths rise sharply this month, Prime Minister Anatole Collinet Makosso said at a ceremony.

He noted 32 deaths were recorded in the first two weeks of this month, far greater than the monthly average since the start of the pandemic.

"The government plans to vaccinate at least 750,000 people" during the 45-day programme, the prime minister said.

"This will allow us to reach a total of 1,029,089 vaccinated people -- a coverage that is 20 percent greater to reach 30 percent by the end of this year," Collinet Makosso said.

Only 4.5 percent of the total population of 5.5 million people have been vaccinated so far.

