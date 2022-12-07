Congressman Biggs Says Challenging McCarthy for US House Speaker to Dislodge Establishment

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Representative Andy Biggs said on Tuesday that he is challenging Republican colleague Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House in order to dislodge establishment control of the lower chamber.

"We will elect an establishment Republican as the speaker - think (former House Speaker) Paul Ryan, or in this case, Ryan's right-hand man, Kevin McCarthy," Biggs said in a Daily Caller op-ed detailing his bid. "We actually have an opportunity to dislodge the establishment and reinvigorate the America First movement that was founded by former President Donald Trump."

Biggs claimed McCarthy lacks leadership for not using the spending package currently under consideration by Congress as leverage over President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Biggs also criticized McCarthy for circulating a censure resolution of Trump and protecting Congresswoman Liz Cheney from removal from the Republican Party.

It is "inadequate" to plead or work with the political establishment, according to Biggs. Republicans will never change the status quo by choosing status quo candidates for positions of power, Biggs said.

Republicans are expected to hold a slim 222-seat majority in the House when the new Congress starts in January, meaning McCarthy can only afford to lose a handful of votes before he is unable to reach the 218 votes needed to become speaker.

Republicans including Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Ralph Norman, Bob Good and Matt Rosendale have expressed opposition to McCarthy's leadership, with the latter two pressing for changes to House rules in exchange for support.