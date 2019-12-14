COP25 Participants in Madrid Call for More Ambitious Final Agreement - Coordinator

The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid should result in a more ambitious final agreement, Andres Landerretche, the coordinator of the presidency of the COP25, told reporters on Saturday, adding that the majority of the conference participants insist on it

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid should result in a more ambitious final agreement , Andres Landerretche, the coordinator of the presidency of the COP25, told reporters on Saturday, adding that the majority of the conference participants insist on it.

On Friday, Landerretche said that the conference would be extended, as the participants would not leave the IFEMA exhibition center, where the conference was being held, "without a good result."

"The vast majority of delegations are asking for a more ambitious text [of the conference's final agreement], and we are working on it," the coordinator said.

According to Landerretche, the participants want the agreement to be ambitious in all aspects, including the mitigation of consequences, adaption to climate change, and means of implementation, such as financing and technology transfer.

He added that they sought to end the discussions and reach an agreement on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the draft text unveiled by Chile was criticized by many countries, as it did not convey a clear message of ambition to the world. According to the France 24 broadcaster, the delegates were divided again on several issues, including the means of funding and greenhouse gas emissions cut.

The negotiation process has been rather difficult, as a mechanism for implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which outlines the rules for a new carbon trade system, remained a major stumbling block for the Paris deal to become fully operational, as was the case at the previous conference in Poland's city of Katowice. In addition, the talks were accompanied by protests organized by different environmental groups in Madrid, including the Climate March on December 6 and demonstrations by the Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future climate change activists, who called for more ambitious and concrete measures to address climate issues.