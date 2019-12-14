UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COP25 Participants In Madrid Call For More Ambitious Final Agreement - Coordinator

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:09 PM

COP25 Participants in Madrid Call for More Ambitious Final Agreement - Coordinator

The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid should result in a more ambitious final agreement, Andres Landerretche, the coordinator of the presidency of the COP25, told reporters on Saturday, adding that the majority of the conference participants insist on it

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The 25th UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid should result in a more ambitious final agreement, Andres Landerretche, the coordinator of the presidency of the COP25, told reporters on Saturday, adding that the majority of the conference participants insist on it.

On Friday, Landerretche said that the conference would be extended, as the participants would not leave the IFEMA exhibition center, where the conference was being held, "without a good result."

"The vast majority of delegations are asking for a more ambitious text [of the conference's final agreement], and we are working on it," the coordinator said.

According to Landerretche, the participants want the agreement to be ambitious in all aspects, including the mitigation of consequences, adaption to climate change, and means of implementation, such as financing and technology transfer.

He added that they sought to end the discussions and reach an agreement on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the draft text unveiled by Chile was criticized by many countries, as it did not convey a clear message of ambition to the world. According to the France 24 broadcaster, the delegates were divided again on several issues, including the means of funding and greenhouse gas emissions cut.

The negotiation process has been rather difficult, as a mechanism for implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which outlines the rules for a new carbon trade system, remained a major stumbling block for the Paris deal to become fully operational, as was the case at the previous conference in Poland's city of Katowice. In addition, the talks were accompanied by protests organized by different environmental groups in Madrid, including the Climate March on December 6 and demonstrations by the Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future climate change activists, who called for more ambitious and concrete measures to address climate issues.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Article 6 France Paris Katowice Madrid Poland Chile March December Gas All Agreement

Recent Stories

Anti polio drive requires attention for complete e ..

21 seconds ago

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

23 seconds ago

Govt not responsible for inflation: Akhtar Mengal

26 seconds ago

PIC emergency services restored: Chief Minister

4 minutes ago

Europe Has Room for More Gas But US Needs to Ship ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of firing incident

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.