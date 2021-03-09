Coronavirus Pandemic Disproportionately Impacting Women, Girls - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Women around the world have been disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic and are facing increased employment and economic insecurity, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic presented an unexpected challenge to the safety and prosperity of women and girls in the last year. From an increased risk of domestic abuse during stay-at-home orders to increased economic and employment insecurity, women and girls have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," Blinken said in a statement.

The Secretary of State pointed out that gender equality and women empowerment continue to be one of the central pillars of the US foreign policy and national security.

International Women's Day was initially celebrated on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland to make women's voices heard about their quest for equality. In 1913, the date was moved to March 8. The United Nations started the tradition of celebrating Women's Day in 1975 - a practice that continues today.