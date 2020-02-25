UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Threat Remains 'Very Much Under Control' Across United States - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The novel coronavirus clearly remains under control within the United States, President Donald Trump announced in a message.

"The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA," Trump said in a Twitter message on Monday. "We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries."

Trump praised the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for their massive and "smart" efforts in preventing the novel coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, from becoming a global menace.

"CDC and World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!" Trump said.

However, US stocks fell sharply on Monday, tumbling more than 1,000 points as novel coronavirus cases were documented by health officials, which promptly stoked fears that the spreading virus would draw out a slowdown of the world economy.

Stocks closed with the Dow Jones Industrial Average index down by 1,031.61, the S&P 500 index down by 111.86 and the Nasdaq Composite index down by 355.31 points.

