Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,397,322 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 59,256,310 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 37,691,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 7,896 new deaths and 593,934 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 835 new deaths, followed by Italy with 630 and Poland with 540.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 257,707 deaths from 12,421,216 cases. At least 4,633,600 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 169,485 deaths from 6,087,608 cases, India with 134,218 deaths from 9,177,840 cases, Mexico with 101,926 deaths from 1,049,358 cases, and the United Kingdom with 55,230 deaths from 1,527,495 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 136 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 108, Spain with 92 and Italy 83.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 86,464 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,508 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 435,916 deaths from 12,523,367 cases, Europe 377,263 deaths from 16,657,311 infections, and the United States and Canada 269,201 deaths from 12,755,021 cases.

Asia has reported 189,142 deaths from 11,975,641 cases, the middle East 74,880 deaths from 3,160,744 cases, Africa 49,979 deaths from 2,154,039 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,196 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.