Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,139,406 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 41,767,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 28,531,800 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 6,464 new deaths and 459,302 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,035 new deaths, followed by India with 690 and Brazil with 497.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 223,059 deaths from 8,411,259 cases. At least 3,353,056 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 155,900 deaths from 5,323,630 cases, India with 117,306 deaths from 7,761,312 cases, Mexico with 87,894 deaths from 874,171 cases, and the United Kingdom with 44,347 deaths from 810,467 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 103 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 91, Spain 74, Bolivia 74.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 85,747 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,865 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 387,534 deaths from 10,755,961 cases, Europe 258,076 deaths from 8,265,897 infections, and the United States and Canada 232,921 deaths from 8,619,644 cases.

Asia has reported 163,769 deaths from 10,013,574 cases, the middle East 55,358 deaths from 2,389,787 cases, Africa 40,738 deaths from 1,688,896 cases, and Oceania 1,010 deaths from 33,788 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.