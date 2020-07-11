Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 560,425 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 560,425 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 12,522,050 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 6,688,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 134,097 deaths from 3,184,722 cases. At least 983,185 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 70,398 deaths from 1,800,827 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,650 deaths from 288,133 cases, Italy with 34,938 deaths from 242,639 cases and Mexico with 34,191 deaths from 289,174 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 83,587 cases (two new since Friday 1900 GMT), including 4,634 deaths and 78,623 recoveries.

Europe overall has 201,976 deaths from 2,812,444 cases, the United States and Canada 142,890 deaths from 3,291,743 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 140,829 deaths from 3,257,244 cases, Asia 42,104 deaths from 1,693,529 cases, middle East 19,744 deaths from 896,302 cases, Africa 12,746 deaths from 559,664 cases, and Oceania 136 deaths from 11,126 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.