CORRECTION - Death Toll From Cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh Rises to 26 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The death toll from the powerful Cyclone Bulbul in Bangladesh has risen to 26, local newspaper Daily Star reported on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the bdnews24 website reported 13 deaths.

The deaths were mainly caused by trees that fell due to a strong wind. Some of the victims drowned, some died as a result of the collapse of their houses.

As many as 51 fishermen are reported missing. They went to sea, despite a storm warning, and did not return.

Enamur Rahman, minister of state for disaster management and relief, said during a briefing that authorities had successfully evacuated 2.16 million people and had brought them to specially prepared shelters.

The newspaper also noted that Bulbul was initially considered a "very strong cyclone," but subsequently weakened when it hit Bangladesh late Saturday night.