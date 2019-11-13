UrduPoint.com
CORRECTION - First 2 Casualties Reported Since Start Of Bolivian Protests

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

CORRECTION - First 2 Casualties Reported Since Start of Bolivian Protests

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) At least two people died in the Bolivian capital of La Paz during the ongoing protests and violence in the Latin American country that forced President Evo Morales to resign and seek political asylum in Mexico, local media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier reports indicated that 12 people were injured, and there was no mention of fatalities.

"Family members reported the deaths of two people from gunshot wounds," the Razon newspaper said.

After the entire leadership of Bolivia resigned, a wave of rioting, arson and attacks on the homes of officials are taking place, primarily, in major Bolivian cities such as La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz.

