- Home
- World
- CORRECTION - US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Mln Fine for Faulty Slats on 133 Aircraft - FAA
CORRECTION - US Government Hits Boeing With $3.9Mln Fine For Faulty Slats On 133 Aircraft - FAA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The US government is fining Boeing nearly $4 million for installing defective parts on more than 130 of the aerospace giant's 737 aircraft, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said in a statement.
"The FAA has proposed a civil penalty of more than $3.9 million against The Boeing Co. for installing nonconforming components on approximately 133 aircraft, which Boeing subsequently presented as ready for airworthiness certification," the release said on Friday.