Council Of Global Unions Asks EU To Halt Philippines' Trade Perks Over Rights Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:29 PM

The Council of Global Unions (CGU) welcomed on Friday the European Parliament's resolution that pushes for stripping the Philippines of trade preferences over alleged human rights violations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Council of Global Unions (CGU) welcomed on Friday the European Parliament's resolution that pushes for stripping the Philippines of trade preferences over alleged human rights violations.

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution denouncing a "dramatic decline" in the human rights situation in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte. It, in particular, called out extra-judicial killings during the anti-drug campaign, and a crackdown on the media, and opposition, as well as "red-tagging, harassment and killings of trade unionists."

"The CGU is encouraged by the action of the European Parliament and supports moves to invoke the mechanism of the European Commission to examine the suspension of GSP+ [Generalised Scheme of Preferences] benefits.

This action is good news for the people of the Philippines and for all who fight for human rights and democracy," the joint statement, shared by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), said.

The CGU is the partnership between the International Trade Union Confederation; global union federations, like the IFJ; and the Trade Union Advisory Committee to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

More Stories From World

