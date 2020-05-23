UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Case Count In Egypt Rises By Record Daily 738 To Almost 16,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:20 AM

COVID-19 Case Count in Egypt Rises by Record Daily 738 to Almost 16,000 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry registered on Friday a new daily record of 738 COVID-19 cases, with the total number approaching 16,000.

"[A total of] 738 positive tests for coronavirus were registered. They were detected by monitoring people who were in contact with sick people. Eleven people died from the disease over the past day," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The official added that all new patients were in COVID-19 hospitals and were receiving medical care in accordance with the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt is 15,786 people, 4,374 people have recovered, and 707 people have died," Megahed said.

Last weekend, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the authorities would close many public spaces and extend the curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to limit the spread of the coronavirus. During the five-day holiday period, which starts May 24, all shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment facilities, beaches and parks will be closed. All public transportation will be stopped.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Egypt Died May Muslim All From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

55 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

56 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

2 hours ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.