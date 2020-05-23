COVID-19 Case Count in Egypt Rises by Record Daily 738 to Almost 16,000 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry registered on Friday a new daily record of 738 COVID-19 cases, with the total number approaching 16,000.

"[A total of] 738 positive tests for coronavirus were registered. They were detected by monitoring people who were in contact with sick people. Eleven people died from the disease over the past day," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The official added that all new patients were in COVID-19 hospitals and were receiving medical care in accordance with the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt is 15,786 people, 4,374 people have recovered, and 707 people have died," Megahed said.

Last weekend, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the authorities would close many public spaces and extend the curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to limit the spread of the coronavirus. During the five-day holiday period, which starts May 24, all shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment facilities, beaches and parks will be closed. All public transportation will be stopped.