Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

COVID-19 Count in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 22 to 612 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan has grown by 22 to 612 within the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The previous reports indicated that Kyrgyzstan had 590 COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities.

"As of April 22, 2020, 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered across the country," the response center's spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, 10 of 22 new cases are medical workers.

A total of 254 people recovered from the disease in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in several cities, including the capital of Bishkek, in light of the pandemic.

