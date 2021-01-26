UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Death Toll In Mexico Tops 150,000 - Senior Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

COVID-19 Death Toll in Mexico Tops 150,000 - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed 150,000 people, a senior health official said.

"To date, 150,273 deaths have been registered in Mexico," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the Secretariat of Health, the country's COVID-19 case tally has reached 1,771,740 since the pandemic start.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

