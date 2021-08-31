COVID-19 lockdown extended in Australian capital amid battle against 3rd wave

The coronavirus lockdown in the Australian capital has been extended for two weeks as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Aug. 31 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) --:The coronavirus lockdown in the Australian capital has been extended for two weeks as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday morning, Australia reported 1,253 new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19, 1,164 of which were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city.

Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 76 new local cases. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported another 13 new local cases, taking the total number of active cases in the territory to 242.

Seven of the ACT new cases have been linked to previous cases or exposure sites and four were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.