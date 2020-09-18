UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 May Become Seasonal Disease - Russian Consumer Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

COVID-19 May Become Seasonal Disease - Russian Consumer Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The decrease in the mortality rate of COVID-19 from 7.2 to 3.2 percent as well as the increasing transmissibility of the disease show that the coronavirus is adapting to the human population and may become a seasonal illness, the Russian consumer watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) told Sputnik.

"The witnessed increase in the transmissibility potential amid the sign of the decreasing virulence may be the main form of the coronavirus' adaption to the human population and the trend is likely to continue in the future in the form of the SARS-CoV-2 integration in the structure of the seasonal acute respiratory viral infections," Rospotrebnadzor's press service said.

Related Topics

Russia May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

9 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

10 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

10 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.