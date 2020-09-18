COVID-19 May Become Seasonal Disease - Russian Consumer Watchdog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The decrease in the mortality rate of COVID-19 from 7.2 to 3.2 percent as well as the increasing transmissibility of the disease show that the coronavirus is adapting to the human population and may become a seasonal illness, the Russian consumer watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) told Sputnik.

"The witnessed increase in the transmissibility potential amid the sign of the decreasing virulence may be the main form of the coronavirus' adaption to the human population and the trend is likely to continue in the future in the form of the SARS-CoV-2 integration in the structure of the seasonal acute respiratory viral infections," Rospotrebnadzor's press service said.