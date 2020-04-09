UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Survivors Donate Blood Plasma To Current Patients - Moscow Deputy Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

COVID-19 Survivors Donate Blood Plasma to Current Patients - Moscow Deputy Mayor

People who have recovered from the coronavirus are becoming donors for COVID-19 patients to facilitate the treatment, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) People who have recovered from the coronavirus are becoming donors for COVID-19 patients to facilitate the treatment, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Thursday.

"We are following the developments of our colleagues all the time. Similar researches are being conducted successfully in China, Germany and the United States.

We hope that the new method will enable us to respond to the coronavirus pandemic more efficiently," Rakova told reporters.

According to her, the Sklifosovsky Scientific Research Institute of Emergency Care and the city hospital number 52 have already carried out the first transfusion procedures. Recovered COVID-19 patients have donated plasma to currently infected people.

Recovered patients' blood contains antibodies and can therefore be used for treatment, Rakova said, adding that the clinical committee on coronavirus response has approved this technology.

