COVID-19 Tally in India Exceeds 900,000 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 23,727 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) India has confirmed over 28,000 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 906,752, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 23,727, with 553 new fatalities recorded in the 24-hour-period.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 260,924 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 142,798 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 113,740 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 28,700 new coronavirus cases.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 572,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.