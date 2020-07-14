UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Tally In India Exceeds 900,000 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 23,727 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

COVID-19 Tally in India Exceeds 900,000 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 23,727 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) India has confirmed over 28,000 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 906,752, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 23,727, with 553 new fatalities recorded in the 24-hour-period.

India's central state of Maharashtra with confirmed 260,924 cases remains the most affected region. It is followed by the southern state of Tamil Nadu, with 142,798 cases, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with 113,740 cases.

A day earlier, India registered 28,700 new coronavirus cases.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 572,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Brazil United States March Family From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

49 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

9 hours ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

9 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.