Covid Cases Surge In Asia As Delta Wreaks Havoc Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:26 PM

Covid cases surge in Asia as Delta wreaks havoc worldwide

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia, Iran and France were suffering alarming surges in coronavirus cases Tuesday, as governments raced to vaccinate populations in a bid to outpace the highly-contagious Delta variant wreaking havoc across the globe.

The new cases come as the head of the Olympics admitted Tuesday he suffered "sleepless" nights leading up to the Tokyo Games, due to open Friday and already marred by outbreaks.

Nearly 3.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered globally, but most shots have been given in wealthier countries while poorer nations badly lag in the race to inoculate.

And the highly-transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is sweeping the globe, driving new outbreaks in Europe and Asia, especially among the unvaccinated, with more than four million dead from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Indonesia has seen its caseload spin out of control, overtaking India and Brazil as a global coronavirus hotspot and hitting new daily record of more than 1,300 deaths on Monday.

Authorities have banned large crowds, including at traditional events during the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival that often feature the sacrifice of livestock, and urged the public not to gather for acts of religious worship.

In the capital Jakarta, some heeded an official request not to go inside mosques but instead gathered to pray on nearby roads, while residents in Bandung laid out their prayer mats in alleyways.

The rules made for a non-traditional holiday for some.

"I usually get together with family for a meal at Eid," said Pringgo Trikusumo, who lives near Jakarta.

"But this year is very different. I'm not seeing relatives and I can't go anywhere."

