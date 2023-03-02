YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) An explosion crater was found 600 meters (1968 feet) from the Berezovskii settlement in Russia's Tula region, there were no casualties and no damage, the regional authorities said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, regional emergency services told Sputnik that they received a call, notifying of an explosion sound in the area of the Berezovskii settlement.

A crater about a meter in size and half a meter deep with fragments of metal objects was found on site. A bomb squad is currently working at the scene.

"This morning, at a distance of 600 meters from Berezovskii settlement an explosion crater was found in the woodland. All emergency services are working on site. The causes of the incident are being established. There are no casualties or damage to the infrastructure," the Tula Region Committee on Regional Security said.