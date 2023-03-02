UrduPoint.com

Crater From Explosion Found In Russia's Tula Region - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Crater From Explosion Found in Russia's Tula Region - Authorities

YAROSLAVL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) An explosion crater was found 600 meters (1968 feet) from the Berezovskii settlement in Russia's Tula region, there were no casualties and no damage, the regional authorities said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, regional emergency services told Sputnik that they received a call, notifying of an explosion sound in the area of the Berezovskii settlement.

A crater about a meter in size and half a meter deep with fragments of metal objects was found on site. A bomb squad is currently working at the scene.

"This morning, at a distance of 600 meters from Berezovskii settlement an explosion crater was found in the woodland. All emergency services are working on site. The causes of the incident are being established. There are no casualties or damage to the infrastructure," the Tula Region Committee on Regional Security said.

Related Topics

Russia Tula SITE All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

2 minutes ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

2 minutes ago
 DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attrac ..

DMCC Crypto Centre, DWF Labs collaborate to attract a new stream of crypto firms ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;F ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SRTIP &#039;Free Zone Authority&#039;

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successf ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre confirms successful launch of Zayed Ambition 2

2 minutes ago
 Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank ..

Rupee loses over Rs18.89 against Dollar interbank trade today

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.