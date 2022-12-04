Crew of Chinese Shenzhou-14 Spacecraft Successfully Lands in China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The crew of China's Shenzhou-14 manned spacecraft successfully landed on the Chinese territory on Sunday, China Central Television reported.

According to the broadcaster, the landing took place at 8:09 p.m. Beijing time (12:09 GMT) in northern China.

Earlier in the day, the spacecraft with three people on board successfully undocked from the Tiangong space station at 11:01 a.m. Beijing time (03:01 GMT) and started heading back to Earth.

On Friday evening, the crews of the Shenzhou-14 and Shenzhou-15 spacecraft completed a successful in-orbit rotation for the first time in China's history.

The Shenzhou-14 crew successfully completed all the tasks during its six-month mission, according to the China Manned Space Agency. The Shenzhou-15 crew will work at the Tiangong space station until May 2023.

Construction of the Tiangong space station officially began in April 2021. The basic structure of the T-shaped station consists of the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules - Wentian and Mengtian - docked to it. The station can host up to six people at the same time during a crew rotation change. The operational life of the station is 15 years and should end in 2038.