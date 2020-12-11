UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Blew Himself Up During Detention In Russia's North Caucasus, Six Injured - Agency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:24 PM

Criminal Blew Himself Up During Detention in Russia's North Caucasus, Six Injured - Agency

A criminal set off an explosion in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic during his detention, and was killed by it, also leaving six security staffers injured, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A criminal set off an explosion in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic during his detention, and was killed by it, also leaving six security staffers injured, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Friday.

"Today, at around noon, an attempt by an unidentified person to get into the territory where law enforcement agents were conducting a criminal intelligence operation was prevented in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic's village of Uchkeken. The criminal blew himself up during the detention attempt," the National Antiterrorism Committee said in a press release.

"Six staffers of law enforcement agencies sustained minor injuries. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance. No civilians were injured," the press release went on.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Criminals

Recent Stories

Ghee, cooking oil and poultry crisis engulfing Pak ..

41 seconds ago

OPPO to Launch OPPO F17 with Limited Edition Box i ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti-narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

14 minutes ago

Scrutiny of Islamabad football clubs from Saturday ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Zircon Missile Strikes Target at Over 350 ..

2 minutes ago

Verstappen tops opening Abu Dhabi GP practice, Ham ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.