A criminal set off an explosion in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic during his detention, and was killed by it, also leaving six security staffers injured, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) A criminal set off an explosion in Russia's Karachay-Cherkess Republic during his detention, and was killed by it, also leaving six security staffers injured, the National Antiterrorism Committee said on Friday.

"Today, at around noon, an attempt by an unidentified person to get into the territory where law enforcement agents were conducting a criminal intelligence operation was prevented in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic's village of Uchkeken. The criminal blew himself up during the detention attempt," the National Antiterrorism Committee said in a press release.

"Six staffers of law enforcement agencies sustained minor injuries. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance. No civilians were injured," the press release went on.