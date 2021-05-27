Criminal Case Opened Against Protasevich in LPR For Taking Part in Donbas War -Prosecutors

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The General Prosecutor's Office of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Thursday opened a case against Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich for participating in the Donbas conflict on Kiev's side, spokeswoman Inna Semenova said.

Protasevich was detained after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk earlier in May. Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel has said that Protasevich took part in operations of the Azov Battalion in Ukraine's southeast.

"On May 27, 2021, the investigation department .

. of the LPR General Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case against Belarusian citizen Protasevich ... on the fact of participation in the activities of an organization that, in accordance with the legislation of the Luhansk People's Republic, is recognized as a terrorist [organization], the use ... of means and methods prohibited by international treaties, weapons of mass destruction prohibited by international treaties, and the commission of genocide on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of article 244, parts 1, 2 of article 439, article 440 of the criminal code of the LPR," Semenova said.