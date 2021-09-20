Criminal Probe to Be Launched After Events at Polling Place in St. Petersburg - Pamfilova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) A criminal probe will be launched after events at one polling place in St. Petersburg, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said on Monday.

"As for canceling the elections ... I am so looking forward to St. Petersburg promptly showing itself, finally, in a positive way and cancel it. Several polling places were definitely up to something during the night.

We will definitely have to initiate ” at least at one (polling place), or maybe two ” a criminal case," Pamfilova told the election commission.

According to preliminary information, there are ground to cancel the results of the election at six or seven polling places, she added.

At three polling stations in Russian regions ” Crimea, the Republic of Kalmykia and St. Petersburg ” the results of the elections have already been canceled, the official said.