'Crushing': Biden Unveils Student Debt Plans To Woo Young Voters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Madison, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) US President Joe Biden unveiled fresh plans Monday to reduce student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, in bid to win over young voters as he seeks reelection in November.
The conservative-dominated US Supreme Court last year struck down the Democrat's earlier proposals to cancel several hundred billion Dollars of debt.
But Biden said the court -- which features three judges appointed by his Republican election rival Donald Trump -- would "never stop" his efforts to deal with the issue.
"Today too many Americans, especially young people, are saddled with unsustainable debts in exchange for college degrees," Biden said in a speech in Madison in the election swing state of Wisconsin.
"Too many people feel the strain and stress, wondering if they're going to get married, have their first child, start a family -- because even if they get by they still have this crushing, crushing debt.
"
The White House said the 81-year-old's plans -- unveiled while much of America was occupied watching the solar eclipse sweeping across North America -- would provide debt relief to over 30 million Americans.
The plans would wipe out accrued interest for 23 million borrowers, cancel all student debt for four million others, and give at least $5,000 in debt relief to over 10 million borrowers.
Biden now faces a race to get the plans finalized -- and past any new legal hurdles -- in time for November's election.
Younger voters helped Biden beat then-president Trump in the 2020 election, and he will need the key demographic on his side to come from behind in the polls this year.
