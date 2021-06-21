YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The 49.4 percent turnout in Armenia's snap parliamentary elections reflects voters' attitude, Kanybek Imanaliyev, the coordinator of the observer mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract Party of Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won with 53.92 percent, followed by ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance with 21.

04 percent.

"According to our estimates, the 49.4 percent turnout amid the pandemic reflects the voters' mood. The elections took place, in the classical sense of the word," Imanaliyev said at a briefing.

The CSTO mission believes that the elections were conducted "in full compliance with the legislation of the Republic of Armenia."

"Of course, there cannot be an ideal election, there were some drawbacks," Imanaliyev added, noting that not a single observer was present at one of the polling places.