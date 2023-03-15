UrduPoint.com

Cuba Plans To Supply Drug For Patients With Diabetes To Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Cuba plans to supply to Russia a biotech drug for patients with severe forms of diabetes, talks between the governments and relevant companies are ongoing, Cuban Ambassador to Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena told Sputnik.

"The talks between the health ministries and Cuban companies for the supply of Heberprot-P, a biotech drug that prevents lower extremity amputation in the development of diabetic foot, have advanced," Garmendia Pena said.

He said Cuba and Russia are cooperating in cancer research and expressed hope for solving logistical issues to expand the presence of Cuban goods on the Russian market.

